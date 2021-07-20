Two people have been arrested in connection to mail theft incidents possibly dating back to 2019.
On July 15, investigators with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Carlos Omar Gonzalez, 29, and Cecilia Gill, 40, both of Somerton.
They were booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on multiple counts of fraudulent schemes, identity theft, trafficking in stolen property and fraudulent use of credit cards, YCSO said in a press release.
YCSO noted it had received “numerous” reports of mail theft in the areas of County 14th Street to County 19th Street between Avenue C and Avenue 5E, dating back to 2019.
Several victims reported fraudulent activity and identity theft after their mail was stolen, YCSO noted.
During the investigations, witnesses reported seeing suspects going through mailboxes and were able to provide a description of the suspects’ vehicle.
Eventually, one of the suspects was captured on a surveillance video attempting to withdraw money from a victim’s bank account at an ATM.
Once the suspects were identified, investigators were able to further match the suspects to several other ongoing mail theft and fraud investigations.
YCSO investigators served a search warrant at the suspects’ residence, where hundreds of items were found, including personal documents, mail and stolen credit/debit cards, YCSO said.
Investigators continue to work on identifying victims as several may not know they have been defrauded.
As of Monday, approximately 20 victims have been identified.
The case remains under investigation. YCSO asks anyone with information regarding this case to call 928-7834427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Or, submit an anonymous tip at www.yumacountysheriff.org.