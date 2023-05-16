The Yuma Police Department has arrested two people in connection to Saturday’s double homicide.
On Monday at approximately 7:20 pm, YPD detectives served a search warrant at a residence located in the 4700 block of West 19th Place, in reference to this case.
Additional evidence led to the arrest of 18-year-old Jose Lopez, for first-degree murder X2 and disorderly conduct with a weapon, and the arrest of 19-year-old Aden Arviso, for false reporting and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
This is still an ongoing investigation, YPD noted.
On Monday, YPD released the names of the two victims: Ande Blackthunder, 20, and Danny Garcia, 19.
The Yuma Police Department held a press conference on Monday with Chief Thomas Garrity, who provided an update on Saturday’s shooting.
“The biggest thing is I want the general public to understand that this was not a random event. Everyone knew each other. This was a party that got out of hand and things happened,” Garrity said.
“We understand there might have been an altercation inside the party and based on that altercation some kids pulled out guns and started shooting at each other,” Garrity said.
As for the five victims who were wounded, ages 16, 15, 19, 18 and 16, three were released from Yuma Regional Medical Center early Sunday morning. The two remaining victims were flown to a Phoenix-area hospital where they are listed in stable condition Monday.
The shooting happened at approximately 10:54 p.m. during a house party at a residence in the 3800 block of South J Edward Drive, which is in a neighborhood north of 40th Street between Avenue 5E and Avenue 6E.
Several weapons, which are waiting forensic testing, were recovered at the scene. More than 30 rounds were fired during the incident. As many as 100 people are also believed to have been at the party.
“It started out as a small party and based on social media postings, more people came than was expected,” Garrity said.
The homeowners, who have been contacted and are fully cooperating, were out of town at the time, and the party was held by a relative of theirs, YPD said.
Yuma police received a noise complaint about the party about 55 minutes before the shooting happened, but no one responded.
“There were a lot of parties going on throughout the Yuma community and officers were all tied up on other calls for service,” Garrity said. “There was no indication that there was any type of violence going on, which would have made it a priority 1 call at that point.”
YPD asks anyone with any information to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.