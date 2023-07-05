Two people have been arrested in connection to a stray bullet incident that killed a Yuma woman on Sunday.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Jose Flores, 18, of Yuma was arrested and booked on suspicion of second-degree murder.
Mia Dominguez, 18, of Yuma was arrested and booked on suspicion of second -degree murder, false reporting to law enforcement, hindering prosecution, and evidence tampering.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau identified the two suspects, arrested them, and booked them into the Yuma County Detention Center on Monday.
According to YCSO, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 2800 block of West 1st Street at 12:16 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies found an unresponsive woman who had an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies performed initial life-saving measures until the Rural Metro Fire Department arrived and continued to render medical aid. However, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, YCSO reported.
The victim has been identified as Christian Galindo, 31, of Yuma.
Preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been inside her residence when she was struck by a stray bullet,SO reported, noting the investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
