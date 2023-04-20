Two suspects wanted in connection to a Texas murder are now in custody, thanks to the combined actions of the Border Patrol, the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.
On Saturday night, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico station encountered a man and woman in possession of marijuana and a stolen firearm, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release.
The incident occurred at 8 p.m., when a grey Buick Rendezvous approached an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 near Calexico.
According to a CBP press release, “Agents referred the vehicle to secondary after an agent smelled what he believed to be marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle. Though legal in some states, the possession of marijuana remains a federal offense.”
During a secondary inspection, a narcotic detection canine alerted agents to the driver’s side door, in which approximately 11 grams of marijuana was found. Agents then conducted a full search of the vehicle and found three handguns, one of which was confirmed to be stolen.
The driver and his passenger were then taken to the Calexico Border Patrol station.
According to an ICSO press release, a records check of the driver, identified as Christopher Trevor Torres, revealed that Torres was a convicted felon.
ICSO took the driver into custody for possession of a stolen firearm.
The passenger, who was the only other occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Victoria Vargas. According to the ICSO press release, Vargas was released with the vehicle as at the time, a records check of Vargas determined that she had no warrants.
However, Vargas was later arrested by the California Highway Patrol and charged with driving under the influence in the Winterhaven area. She was subsequently booked into the Imperial County jail, according to the ICSO press release.
Vargas was to be released from custody at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, when ICSO received warrants for both Vargas and Torres for a murder case out of Dallas, Texas.
Vargas was arrested by ICSO for the confirmed warrant. Torres, who was already in custody for the weapons violations, was also served with the Texas warrants, ICSO reports.
ICSO is now working with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Division for the release of evidence and extradition, according to ICSO.
“Border Patrol Agents encounter a wide array of criminals in the course of their daily duties” said El Centro Sector Chief Gregory Bovino. “In this case two suspects wanted for murder were taken off the streets and into custody – great job to our agents, nicely done!”
“We want to thank the United States Border Patrol and the California Highway Patrol for their collaboration and efforts in this case,” ICSO said.
The Imperial Valley Press contributed to this report.