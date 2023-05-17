Two men arrested in connection to Saturday’s shooting at a house party made their initial appearances in Yuma Justice Court Tuesday.
Appearing before Justice of the Peace Gregory Stewart, 18-year-old Jose Lopez was informed that he was being held on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of disorderly conduct with a weapon.
“I found there is probable cause to detain,” Stewart said. “We won’t know if charges are filed until the next hearing.”
Lopez was arrested after Yuma police officers served a search warrant at 7:20 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 4700 block of West 19th Place.
Also arrested was 19-year-old Aden Arviso, who remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on charges of false reporting and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Stewart also informed Lopez that he would be returning to court on Thursday for an arraignment, at which time he will learn if the Yuma County Attorney’s Office had filed a criminal complaint against him, and what offenses, if any, that he was being charged with.
When the matter of bond was discussed, prosecutor Josh Salisbury Davis requested that Lopez be held without bail, as did a father to one of the victims.
“We would like to see no bail,” the father said. “Our son was taken from us and we will never see him again.”
However, attorney Ray Hanna of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who stood in for Lopez at the hearing, said his client had no criminal record and requested that a bond be set.
In addition to denying Hanna’s request for bond, Stewart assigned the case to the public defender’s office to appoint an attorney to represent Lopez since he was unable to afford to hire one on his own.
According to Yuma police, at approximately 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 3800 block of South J Edward Drive for a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds.
A 19-year-old male, Danny Garcia, was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center prior to officers’ arrival and was pronounced dead a short time later.
A second victim, 20-year-old Ande Blackthunder, was transported by Yuma Fire Department ambulance to YRMC, where he was later pronounced dead.
As for the five victims who were wounded, ages 16, 15, 19, 18 and 16, three were released from Yuma Regional Medical Center early Sunday morning. The two remaining victims were flown to a Phoenix-area hospital where they were listed in stable condition Monday.