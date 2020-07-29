Two arrested in fentanyl drug bust in Dome Valley

Two people have been arrested after an inspection found fentanyl with an estimated street value of more than $200,000.
According to a press release from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:22 a.m. Monday, a Wellton Station Border Patrol agent stopped a commercial transportation vehicle in Dome Valley. During the course of a subsequent immigration inspection, the agent found plastic packages in the vehicle that contained blue M30 pills.
The Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) arrived to assist with the investigation. In total, nine packages of blue M30 pills containing fentanyl were found concealed in the vehicle, YCSO reports.
The combined weight of the M30 pills was approximately 5.15 pounds, with an estimated street value of over $200,000.
Two passengers of the vehicle, Yadira Ochoa, 20, and Jose Andrade, 23, were arrested and booked by the YCNTF into the Yuma County Detention Center, for alleged transportation of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both are residents of San Luis Rio Colorado, Son.
YCNTF is a multi-agency task force comprised of officers and agents from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuma Police Department, the U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations.
To report suspected drug activity, contact YCSO at 928-783-4427.