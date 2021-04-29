Two people were arrested Wednesday by the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) after a narcotics seizure.
YCNTF along with additional assistance from the Yuma Police Department and Yuma County Sheriff’s Office served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of West 9th Street in Yuma.
The search led to the discovery of four counterfeit fentanyl pills, approximately 2.1 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 18.5 grams of heroin and multiple items of paraphernalia. The estimated street value for the heroin is approximately $925.
Martin Ballesteros, 47, of Yuma and Ashley Treat, 32, of Yuma were arrested at the home and booked by the YCNTF into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and destruction of evidence, YCSO said in a press release.
YCNTF is a multi-agency task force comprised of officers and agents from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuma Police Department, the U.S. Border Patrol, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Homeland Security Investigations
The public can call (928) 783-4427 to report any suspected drug activity or visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.