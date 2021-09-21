One person in Yuma and one person in Somerton have been arrested as part of a months-long, multiple agency investigation into a California-based trucking company, which also resulted in a large amount of drugs being seized.
According to the Salinas Police Department, its investigative unit, along with the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, the Salinas Violence Suppression Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) conducted a five-month long joint investigation into the suspected drug trafficking of the Salinas-based trucking company Nor Cal Transportation.
Nor Cal, according to Salinas police, was suspected of operating a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that transported and distributed narcotics between Yuma and Salinas.
During the course of the investigation, which was dubbed “Operation Black Hawk,” it was also determined that Nor Cal Transportation was directly tied to the Sinaloa Cartel and was transporting drugs with the assistance of Norteno gang leaders.
On Sept. 9, more than 170 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies served five search warrants in California and arrested four suspects in connection to the investigation.
On the same day, special agents with the HSI office in Yuma also arrested two suspects in connection with the same investigation, during which four search warrants were served in Somerton and Yuma County.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Yuma Police Department, and the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force assisted in executing those search warrants.
In all, eight suspects were arrested, including: Everardo Rodriguez Duran, Brian David Duran, Guadalupe Duran, Juan Duran, Uriel Coronel, Jesus Miranda Haros, Juan Carlos Magana, and Amaytani Nunez.
They have been booked in the Monterey and Yuma County jails on charges related to conspiracy to transport and distribute narcotics, firearms possession, gang enhancements and conspiracy to commit murder.
During the course of the investigation and execution of search warrants approximately 60 pounds of methamphetamine, five pounds of heroin, a pound and a half of cocaine and 25,000 fentanyl pills were seized.
The drugs had a combined estimated street value of $1.8 million.
A total of nine firearms were also seized, along with two bank accounts, a Nor Cal Transportation semi truck and trailer, and approximately $90,000 in cash and cashier’s checks.
All items seized are believed to be proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.