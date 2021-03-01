Yuma police have two men in custody in connection to the fatal shooting outside of a bar early Saturday morning that left one person dead.
The two men, 32-year-old Jerome Hall and 35-year-old Brandon Hall, who are both related to the victim and have Phoenix addresses, were taken into custody later the same day.
Jerome Hall, who turned himself in, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, while Brandon Hall was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution.
According to Yuma police, the incident happened at approximately 12:19 a.m., with officers responding to the Maverick Bar, located in the 1400 block of South 4th Avenue, in reference to an aggravated assault.
However, when officers arrived on scene they found two people with gunshot wounds, a 36-year-old male and 32-year-old female.
The 36-year-old male, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has now been identified as Tyrone Hall.
The 32-year-old female was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where she was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition. No update on her condition was available.
Both Tyrone Hall and the 32-year-old female had been patrons together at the bar and were shot after they left the establishment.
This case is currently under investigation and no other information is available at this time.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
