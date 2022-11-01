The two San Luis women recently indicted in connection to an alleged ballot harvesting case that allegedly occurred during the August 2020 primary election have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.
Gloria Lopez Torres, who currently serves on the San Luis City Council, and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, who is also known as Nadia Buchanan, were both indicted on Oct. 3 by a state grand jury.
They are accused of collecting ballots from a third party and depositing them in a ballot box, which is in violation of the state’s 2016 “ballot harvesting” law.
Under the law, only a family member, someone from their household or a caregiver of the voter can return an early ballot for them.
Torres, who was re-elected to her current city council seat during the same election in which the accusations stem from, and Lizarraga-Mayorquin have each been charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of ballot abuse, both of which are felonies.
Ballot abuse is punishable by either probation or up to two years in prison.
Both appeared in Yuma County Superior Court on Monday in separate hearings with their attorneys: Jorge Lozano for Torres and Tempe-based Zalmon Sapod for Lizarraga-Mayorquin.
After accepting their pleas, Superior Court Judge Roger Nelson scheduled the next court appearances for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 1.
He also warned both Torres and Lizarraga-Mayorquin that they needed to be present for every court proceeding and if they weren’t, and their absence was determined to be voluntary, a warrant would be issued for their arrest.
He also informed them that their hearings could be held without them, including a trial.
The investigation which led to the indictments was conducted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Investigations Section, Election Integrity Unit.
Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting this case
According to the indictments, Torres allegedly collected seven ballots from Lizarraga-Mayorquin, and that she allegedly collected at least one from a third party.