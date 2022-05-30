The PSAT offers students not only an opportunity to prepare for their SATs, but a chance for National Merit Scholarship recognition – and in Yuma, two students have officially been recognized as National Merit Scholars.
Each year, more than 2 million high school students take the PSAT according to 2021 numbers from the College Board. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) further reports that 50,000 students are honored and of those, only about 16,000 go on to become semifinalists. At that point, semifinalists enter an online scholarship application and submit an essay, recommendations, transcript and their actual scores from the SAT or ACT. About 15,000 semifinalists go on to become finalists, from which official scholars are selected.
In Yuma, two Cibola High School seniors have been named National Merit Scholars for the Class of 2022: Zarrin Askari and Julia Whitson. This designation grants them each a $2,500 scholarship.
“I’m excited to receive this scholarship,” Askari said. “It feels like my hard work is beginning to pay off, and it’s a relief knowing college is a bit more affordable now.”
Askari plans to study environmental and civil engineering and may possibly minor in sustainability. Although she hasn’t decided on a school yet, she has plenty of options.
As a National Merit Scholar, her $2,500 scholarship can be used at any school. For being a semifinalist, both she and Whitson were offered generous scholarships from Arizona’s state universities. Other schools have already started accepting Askari.
“I was accepted early to Stanford University, so I’m pretty sure I’ll go there!” she said.
For Whitson, the best scholarship she’s received is the one she’s accepting: a full-ride scholarship to Texas Tech University that comes out to about $40,000 a year.
“I feel so honored to be a National Merit (Scholar),” Whitson said. “This distinction represents not only my own hard work but also the support of everyone else in my life, from my counselor Mrs. (Anastasia) Dawson to my family who’s always been there for me. Being a National Merit (Scholar) allows me to attend Texas Tech University, where I plan to follow my passions and double-major in kinesiology and theater. I look forward to pursuing the opportunities that the National Merit (Scholar) standing allows.”
According to a press release from YUHSD, Askari and Whitson reached semifinalist status in the fall before advancing to the finalist level in February. More than 90% of semifinalists in the United States typically attain finalist standing, and about half of those finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
“I am so proud of Zarrin,” CHS counselor Kevin Swearingin said. “She has worked so hard in school to learn everything she can to be successful in her career goal. She has continually challenged herself by taking the most difficult courses our high school can offer and has already taken many courses she will need for Arizona Western College toward her degree. Zarrin is a dynamo and will be solving issues we face in the future as a human race.”
Whitson’s counselor, Anastasia Dawson, feels similarly about her prospects.
“Julia Whitson is one of the most outstanding students I have had the pleasure of working with in my 15-plus years in education,” Dawson said. “She is driven, motivated, friendly and bright beyond measure. Julia is a passionate individual; when she gets involved with something, she gives it her all and Julia’s all is something to contend with.”
Looking ahead, both students hope to earn their Bachelor’s degrees and go on to graduate school. Askari is considering a Master’s in engineering for her future while Whitson has stated she plans to pursue a doctoral degree in physical therapy–she hopes to work as a physical therapist or theatre teacher.
Overall, both students have expressed gratitude and excitement as they anticipate graduation.
“…I’m so grateful and blessed,” Whitson concluded. “It has opened so many doors in my future and made all my studying worth it! I couldn’t have done it without my family supporting me.”
