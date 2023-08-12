Two convicted sex offenders have new addresses in Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Aaron Castillo, 33, is now residing at 100 N. 12th Ave., Apt. 3. He is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Two convicted sex offenders have new addresses in Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Aaron Castillo, 33, is now residing at 100 N. 12th Ave., Apt. 3. He is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
In 2013 Castillo, then 23, had sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old victim. On June 6, 2014, Castillo pled guilty to two counts of attempted child molestation, and he was sentenced to 5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Castillo is currently on lifetime intensive probation. He is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.
Sergio Mendoza, 29, is now residing at 160 N. 19th Ave., #59, according to YPD. He is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On May 12th, 2012, Mendoza, then 18, had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old juvenile.
Mendoza pled guilty to one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Mendoza was sentenced to 10 years of intensive probation.
Mendoza is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Hot. High 106F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
A clear sky. Low around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Sunny. Hot. High around 110F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.