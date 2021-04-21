Two convicted Level 3 sex offenders are now residing at new addresses.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Ian MacKenzie, 47, is currently residing at 12561 E. Brenda Drive. He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
MacKenzie, who is not wanted by the YCSO, has been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification.
On Aug. 23, 2012, MacKenzie pled guilty in Yuma County Superior Court to one felony count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced to five years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with credit for 56 days previously served.
He was also sentenced to serve a term of lifetime intensive probation and is currently under the supervision of Yuma County Adult Probation. His victims were juvenile females.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Manuel Joe Cota III, 40, is now residing at 1405 W. 15th St.
He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Sept. 30, 2004, Cota III was convicted of one felony count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
Then in October, 2018, he was convicted of one count of failure to register as a sex offender.
As Level 3 sex offenders, both men are considered to have a high risk to re-offend.