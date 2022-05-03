Gowan Science Academy and Salida del Sol Elementary initiated a precautionary lockdown on Monday at approximately 3:12 p.m. after the One Button Lockdown system was accidentally triggered. Per a press release from the Yuma Police Department, this system is used for situations involving suspicious individuals on campus.
The Crane School District reports that Gowan Science Academy had already dismissed their students for the regular school day. Salida del Sol Elementary School promptly activated emergency lockdown procedures and YPD was called to investigate.
With Crane’s cooperation, YPD officers conducted a security check of both campuses and the situation was determined to be a false alarm. All students were safe and dismissed for the day.
For all campuses, school will resumed as scheduled.
“The lockdown emergency system at both sites is part of a district safety initiative that aligns with Crane’s emergency preparedness plan,” wrote the district in a statement. “We appreciate the timely and efficient response by school personnel, district families and by the Yuma Police Department.”
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.