U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector rescued two migrants in the sand dunes near Yuma on Saturday.
The rescue was initiated at approximately 1:45 p.m., when the Calexico Border Patrol station notified agents in the field about two migrants who became lost due to the high winds and limited visibility and were in need of assistance.
At approximately 2:18 p.m., agents located the two migrants approximately a quarter mile north of the U.S./Mexico border.
After wellness checks were conducted on the migrants, it was determined that no medical assistance was needed.
Agents were also able to verify that neither of the migrants possessed the required documents to be present in the United States legally.
The migrants were then taken into custody and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for additional medical evaluation and to be processed accordingly.
Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 148 migrants who were lost, in distress or abandoned by smugglers.