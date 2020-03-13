Two drivers hurt in 3-vehicle crash on County 14th Street

The drivers of two of the cars involved in a three-vehicle collision Thursday morning were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by ambulances from the Somerton/Cocopah Fire Department.
According to Fire Chief Paul De Anda, the crash happened at approximately 11:09 a.m. at the intersection of West County 14th Street and South Avenue G. When firefighters arrived on scene they found a white F-150 Ford pickup and a red Honda sedan in the right lane of County 14th.
The red Honda Sedan had significant damage to its front end and all of its airbags were deployed. To the north of the collision there was also a dark blue Ford Excursion parked on the east shoulder of Avenue G.
The only occupants of the white Ford and red Honda were the drivers, while the blue Excursion had one passenger.
The driver of the red Honda, according to De Anda, was complaining of chest pain and the passenger of the Excursion was complaining of neck and abdominal pain.
Somerton/Cocopah paramedics treated and transported both patients, non-emergency traffic, to YRMC for further evaluation.
The driver of the white Ford, told firefighters that he was stopped in the west bound lane of County 14th and the red Honda was northbound on Avenue G. The blue Excursion was west of Avenue G travelling eastbound on County 14th.
When the red Honda reached the intersection, the blue Excursion – for unknown reasons – drove through it, striking the red Honda and pushing it into the parked white Ford.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
