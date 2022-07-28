SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The bodies of two unidentified males were found dumped along a rural road Thursday morning, bringing to seven the number of homicide victims found abandoned in and around this city in the past week.

Municipal police responding to a 911 emergency call found the bodies abandoned in an agricultural area southwest of the city shortly after 5 a.m.

