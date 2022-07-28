SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – The bodies of two unidentified males were found dumped along a rural road Thursday morning, bringing to seven the number of homicide victims found abandoned in and around this city in the past week.
Municipal police responding to a 911 emergency call found the bodies abandoned in an agricultural area southwest of the city shortly after 5 a.m.
Both of the males had been shot and both were dressed in blue denim pants and brown T-shirts, municipal police said.
Police did not say whether the two had been killed at that location or left there after being executed elsewhere.
State police investigators on Thursday were still trying to identify the two.
The bodies of seven homicide victims have been found abandoned in various locations since July 21, four of whom were found that day. Three of the victims were found in La Grullita, a farming area outside the city, and the fourth was discovered along the highway to El Golfo de Santa Clara.
On Monday, the body of a male victim was found stuffed in a suitcase abandoned on the city’s southeast side.
Police so far have not released the names of any of the victims.