Friday afternoon, two people were hospitalized following a three-vehicle collision at County 19th Street and Somerton Avenue.
According to Fire Chief Paul De Anda, of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, the crash happened at approximately 12:20 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, which was north of the intersection, they found a white pickup truck resting against a box van delivery truck.
A gray crossover vehicle, which had significant front-end damage, was also on the center of County 19th Street, west of Somerton Avenue.
“The white pickup truck had a male driver and a female passenger, while the box van had a driver,” De Anda said.
Both drivers were out of their vehicles when firefighters arrived on scene.
The female passenger of the white pickup truck was still in the vehicle complaining of pain to both knees and her chest.
The lone occupant of the gray crossover, however, was still in his vehicle and had sustained a serious fracture to his left ankle and was complaining of neck pain.
Both the driver of the white pickup truck and the driver of the box van denied treatment.
The driver of the white pickup truck told firefighters that he was traveling westbound when the driver of the gray crossover vehicle attempted to turn north onto Somerton Avenue.
The white pickup truck struck the crossover vehicle head-on and then swerved north and into the box van truck, which was stopped to turn west onto County 19th Street.
The driver of the gray crossover vehicle and the passenger of the white pickup truck were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center in cervical spine precautions by SCFD ambulances for further evaluation.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.