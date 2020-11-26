Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Blythe Station arrested two U.S. citizens on Saturday at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint after finding a pair of illegal entrants hidden in the trunk of their vehicle.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents referred a Nissan Sentra to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area at approximately 1:20 p.m. to conduct a search of the vehicle.
During that search, agents found two Mexican nationals hiding in the trunk. Agents arrested the female driver and male passenger for alien smuggling and seized their vehicle.
The illegal entrants were also arrested for immigration violations and returned to Mexico.
The CBP reports that smugglers, who are only driven by financial gain, have no regard for their human cargo and often hide them in confined spaces like a vehicle trunk in an effort to sneak them past law enforcement and through federal checkpoints.
This incident did not prove to be successful for these two smugglers and the illegal entrants were found to be in good health.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.