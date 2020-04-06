SOMERTON — Two incumbents and four other candidates so far have filed to run for three Somerton City Council seats that will become open later this year.
Incumbents Martha Garcia and Luis Galindo have collected nominating petitions to seek new four-year terms in the city’s August primary election. A third incumbent, Jesus Roldan, so far has not taken out petitions to run for a new term.
Also planning to run for council seats are Somerton residents Griselda Enriquez, Georgina Gallegos, Daniel Flores and Daniel Paz. Flores is a member of the city’s planning and zoning commission, while Paz sits on the Somerton Elementary School District’s governing board.
Candidates have until April 6 to collect and submit at least 56 nominating petition signatures apiece to run for city council seats.
Candidates must be registered voters living in Somerton. Those who sign their petitions must also be city residents who are registered to vote.
Council terms are staggered, so the seats of the four other members — Mayor Gerardo Anaya, Miguel Villalpando, Carlos Gonzalez and Juan Castillo — do not expire until 2022.
Information about candidacy requirements can be found on the city’s website, www.somertonaz.gov, or by calling (928) 722-7400.