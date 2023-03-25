U.S. and Mexican law enforcement, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) worked in conjunction to help Interpol and the Fuerza Estatal de Seguridad arrest a human smuggler and a co-conspirator who have allegedly been operating on the U.S.-Mexico border for several years.

Ofelia Hernandez-Salas, 60, and Raul Saucedo-Huipio, 48, were arrested in Mexico at the request of the United States pursuant to charges previously filed in the state of Arizona and unsealed last week.

