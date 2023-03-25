U.S. and Mexican law enforcement, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) worked in conjunction to help Interpol and the Fuerza Estatal de Seguridad arrest a human smuggler and a co-conspirator who have allegedly been operating on the U.S.-Mexico border for several years.
Ofelia Hernandez-Salas, 60, and Raul Saucedo-Huipio, 48, were arrested in Mexico at the request of the United States pursuant to charges previously filed in the state of Arizona and unsealed last week.
“Investigating human smuggling is nothing new for HSI special agents in Arizona, but this case and subsequent arrests abroad stand out as one that was made possible by the unwavering commitment of our law enforcement partners like the U.S. Border Patrol,” said HSI Arizona Special Agent in charge Scott Brown. “HSI will not stop investigating human smuggling cases, no matter where in the world these smugglers live, and will continue to do so with the support of our partners.”
Hernandez-Salas and Saucedo-Huipio allegedly conspired together with other smugglers to facilitate the travel of large number of migrants from and through Bangladesh, Yemen, Pakistan, Eritrea, India, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Russia, Egypt, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico into the United States.
“Combating human smuggling is one of our top law enforcement priorities and a critical component of national security,” said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Deputy Director and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director Tae D. Johnson. “HSI special agents are committed to holding transnational criminal organizations accountable for perpetuating this horrific crime.”
Johnson added, “We will continue to employ a full range of law enforcement techniques and authorities against human smugglers – let today’s announcement serve as a reminder that we will expose you, dismantle your networks, and see you face justice.”
Working together the two men allegedly charged the migrants tens of thousands of dollars for the illegal and perilous journey.
In addition to their large-scale migrant smuggling activities, Hernandez-Salas and Saucedo-Huipio often allegedly robbed the migrants of their personal belongings while armed with guns and knives.
“The indictment and arrest of human smugglers sends a stark message that the Department of Justice will not rest until all those who feed on the desperation of others are brought to justice,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr., of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “By dismantling an organization that has operated with impunity for so many years, we have taken yet another stride toward making the global community a safer place.”
HSI Yuma is investigating the case with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol, CBP, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, HSI Tijuana, Interpol and the HSI Human Smuggling Unit in Washington D.C.
The investigation is also supported by the Extraterritorial Criminal Travel Strike Force (ECT) program, which is a partnership between the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and HSI.
HSI also received substantial assistance from CBP’s National Targeting Center/Counter Network Division and Office of Foreign Assets Control, as well as Mexican law enforcement, who were critical in arresting Hernandez-Sala.