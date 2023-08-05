Two people are facing drug-related charges in two separate cases after indictments last week.
In the first case, a Mexicali man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Phoenix on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Two people are facing drug-related charges in two separate cases after indictments last week.
In the first case, a Mexicali man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Phoenix on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, the indictment alleges that on June 30, Rudy Vasquez Cervantes, 20, was traveling by vehicle when he was stopped by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. A subsequent search of his vehicle revealed packages hidden under the floor between the back seat and trunk. The packages tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and weighed a total of 128.75 pounds.
A conviction for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000,000, and up to lifetime supervised release.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Yuma Office, is conducting the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Lisa E. Jennis, District of Arizona, Phoenix, is handling the prosecution.
In the second case, Martha Betancourth Angulo, 34, of Torrance, Calif., was indicted on one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, the indictment alleges that on June 29, Angulo was traveling on Interstate 8 in Yuma County when she was stopped by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
During the encounter, officers found 90 packages hidden within Angulo’s vehicle. Field tests on the contents of the packages revealed the presence of methamphetamine and cocaine. The total weight of the methamphetamine, including packaging, was 112.87 pounds. The total weight of the cocaine, including packaging, was 2.99 pounds.
Each count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000,000, and up to lifetime supervised release.
An indictment is simply a method by which a person is charged with criminal activity and raises no inference of guilt. An individual is presumed innocent until evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The DEA, Yuma Office, is conducting the investigation in this case. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph K. Nwoga, District of Arizona, Phoenix, is handling the prosecution.
Sunny. Hot. High near 110F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 86F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Mainly sunny. Hot. High 111F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.