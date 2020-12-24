Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that a State Grand Jury has indicted San Luis residents Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez for one count each of ballot abuse, otherwise known as “ballot harvesting.”
The indictment alleges that during the August 2020 Primary Election, Fuentes, who is a former San Luis mayor and councilwoman, and Juarez knowingly collected four voted ballots from another person, which is a violation of Arizona law.
The early ballots they collected were then deposited into a ballot box on election day, and subsequently processed and counted by the Yuma County Recorder during the election.
Under Arizona law, only a family member, household member, or caregiver of the voter can collect a voted or unvoted ballot from another person.
Ballot abuse under Arizona law is a class 6 felony and both Fuentes and Juarez are facing up to two years in prison and a fine up to as much as $150,000.
This investigation was conducted by Special Agent Bill Knuth of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Investigations Section, Election Integrity Unit.
Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting this case.
All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert