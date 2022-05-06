Two people sustained injuries in a two-vehicle collision that happened Wednesday afternoon at County 15th Street and Avenue D.
According to Capt. Javier Hernandez of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, the collision occurred at approximately 1:54 p.m. and involved a Nissan Altima and a Ford F-250 pickup.
The Nissan Altima, which was severely damaged, had two male occupants, both of whom were 19 years old.
The driver had a possible head injury and the passenger had pain to his lower back and a possible broken arm.
Both were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further treatment by SCFD ambulances.
The only occupant of the Ford pickup was a male driver who was checked on scene by paramedics and refused transport.
The Somerton Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.
