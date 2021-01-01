Firefighters from the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle collision Monday morning in which two people were injured.
According to Fire Chief Paul De Anda, the crash happened at approximately 6:50 a.m. at Avenue G and County 15th Street and involved three pickup trucks.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found two-quad cab pickups at the northeast corner of the intersection, and a third white pickup truck about 200 feet north, on the east shoulder of the road.
There were no passengers in any of the pickup trucks, only the drivers.
The male driver of the white pickup and female driver of a blue pickup were ambulatory, outside of their vehicles; while the driver of a black truck remained in his vehicle.
The female driver stated that she hadn’t sustained any injuries and refused treatment and transportation. The driver of the white pickup complained of pain to his right knee; while the driver of the black pickup complained of pain to his head, neck and left leg.
Both men were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by SCFD ambulances for further evaluation.
The driver of the white pickup stated that he was northbound on Avenue G, when he realized, too late, that there was a black pickup facing eastbound in the northbound lane, as it turned onto County 15th, and he was unable to avoid colliding with it.
The black pickup then spun, striking the stationary blue pickup and coming to rest facing northwest on the roadway.
The force of the collision knocked the passenger-side rear wheel off the black pickup truck.
The Somerton Police Department is investigating.