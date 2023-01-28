Two people were injured, one of them seriously, in an off-road vehicle accident on Thursday.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak, of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 5:14 p.m., with deputies responding to the Fortuna Wash in the area of 40th Street and Ironwood Drive.
The initial investigation revealed that a RZR off-road vehicle was traveling southbound in the wash on an unmarked trail prior to the driver going up an incline.
Unable to see that the trail was ending, the driver was unable to stop in time and drove off a cliff with an approximate 35-foot drop.
The driver, a 60-year-old male, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a Phoenix-area hospital.
The passenger, a 51-year-old female, received minor injuries and was treated on scene.
Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash and the case remains under investigation at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.