Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting late Saturday night in Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers were called at 10:54 p.m. to the 3800 block of South Edward Drive.
YPD Sgt. Lori Franklin said when officers arrived on scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds.
“It had been a gathering, but I can’t verify what type it was at this time,” Franklin said.
A 19-year-old male was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center prior to YPD’s arrival, and was pronounced dead a short time later.
A second victim, 20-year-old male, was transported by Yuma Fire Department to YRMC, where he was later pronounced dead.
A 16-year-old was also transported to YRMC and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other gunshot victims, males ages 15, 16, 18 and 19, all had non-life-threatening injuries.
In all, a total of seven people were treated at YRMC.
Franklin also stated that several off-duty law enforcement officers were in the area and assisted in the incident.
This is an active investigation, and no suspects are in custody at the time of this press release.
YPD asks anyone with any information to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
