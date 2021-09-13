Two men died Saturday morning in a collision on Avenue G.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at 6:29 a.m., near Avenue G and County 12 ¼ Street.
According to YCSO, the initial investigation revealed a white 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 and a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla were both traveling on Avenue G when they collided head on.
The Toyota Corolla was traveling north when, for unknown reasons, it crossed the center line and collided with the Ram 1500 that was traveling south, YCSO reported.
The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to the scene, and found the driver and occupant of the sedan had no signs of life. Paramedics checked both occupants with a cardiac monitor, and pronounced both men dead on the scene.
The driver of the Toyota Corolla was identified as Jesus Aceves, 29, of Yuma and the passenger was identified as Uriel Sicarios, 18, of Lake Havasu, YCSO said.
The driver of the Ram 1500 and 3 passengers were transported from the scene to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The driver is in critical condition while the other 3 passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
According to SCFD, the driver had to be extricated from the truck, while the other patients’ injuries included pain to the chest, leg pain and lacerations to the face.
Next of kin notifications have been made. This case remains under investigation at this time, YCSO reported, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor in this collision.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.