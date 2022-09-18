Two people were killed when a two-seater plane crashed in eastern Yuma County on Friday.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 1:50 p.m. a state trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety observed a large plume of smoke while on patrol near Spot Road and Interstate 8.
When the trooper arrived in the area of the smoke, he found a small airplane in the desert near Dateland that was fully engulfed in flames.
“Deputies responded and assumed the investigation,” Sgt. Edgar Guerra said.
The pilot and passenger aboard the plane were found dead. Their names are currently being withheld pending positive identification.
The plane has been identified as a Van’s RV-6 aircraft.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted and are now on scene investigating the incident.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.