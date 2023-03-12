The series Community Conversations with the Mayor continues with two events in March, with the next one scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Kofa High School’s Ernest F. Rillos Gymnasium, 3100 S. Avenue A.

Community Conversations is a platform for local residents of all ages and backgrounds to ask questions, voice concerns, engage in dialogue or simply participate by listening.
These meetings rotate to different locations and take place following traditional working hours in an effort to maximize accessibility.
The schedule of remaining events in this series is as follows:
• March 16: Kofa High School Ernest F. Rillos Gymnasium, 3100 S. Avenue A.
• March 23: Arizona at Work, 3826 W. 16th St.
• April 27: Yuma Readiness and Community Center, 6550 E. 24th St.
Comment cards will be available at the neighborhood meetings for residents who would prefer to ask a question or leave a comment anonymously.