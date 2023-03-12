The series Community Conversations with the Mayor continues with two events in March, with the next one scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Kofa High School’s Ernest F. Rillos Gymnasium, 3100 S. Avenue A.

The following week, the conversation will take place in the western city limits, 5:30 p.m. March 23 at Arizona@Work, 3826 W. 16th St.

