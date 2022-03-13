A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday after a fight he was having with another man led to a shooting, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Sgt. Robert Trabue reported that at approximately 12:35 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of East 32nd Street for a report of shots fired.
The initial investigation into the incident revealed that multiple shots were fired between two men as the result of a physical disturbance they were in.
Both men were found in the immediate area afterward.
After subsequent interviews and crime scene processing was completed, Norman Lopez was arrested in connection to the shooting of 29-year-old Apollo O’Brien, who was injured in the incident.
Both men were taken into custody and booked into the Yuma County jail.
Several residences and property were also struck by stray bullets.
O’Brien was arrested on charges of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor, endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage, all of which are felonies.
He is also being held on a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage.
Lopez was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
