Yuma police arrested two men late Tuesday night in connection to the burglary of an auto parts store.
The men have been identified as 42-year-old Patrick Valdez and 20-year-old Angel Delgadillo. They have both been booked into the Yuma County jail on multiple felony charges.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, the incident happened at approximately 11 p.m., with officers responding to the AutoZone, located at 1712 W. 8th Street, in reference to a commercial burglary in progress.
Upon their arrival, officers saw a Ford Explorer leaving the parking lot and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 1800 block of W. 7th Street.
Delgadillo, who was a passenger in the vehicle, fled on foot, but was soon located in the 600 block of 19th Avenue. Valdez has been identified as the driver of the Ford Explorer.
Evidence of the burglary was also located in the vehicle.
Sgt. Franklin said the investigation into the burglary showed that a man broke a window and entered the store, which set off an alarm.
Shortly afterwards the same man left the store carrying several boxes.
He then got into the front passenger seat of a Ford Explorer that had been waiting in the parking lot. Witnesses gave a description of the vehicle and the man who entered the building.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Anyone with any information about the case is encouraged to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421.
