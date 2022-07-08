Two Yuma men were arrested on Thursday in connection to a shooting in May that left a Somerton man dead.
The two men, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Cota and his 21-year-old brother Gregorio Cota, were arrested between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. by Somerton police officers, with the assistance of other area law enforcement agencies.
Both brothers have been booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of premeditated 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder.
On May 30, at approximately 3:35 a.m. Somerton police officers responded to the 400 block of East Orchid Street after receiving a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside a garage.
The man, identified as Leonardon Melendez, was transported by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Yuma Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Yuma County Narcotics Task Force, CBP Air and Marine, Homeland Security Investigations and the Department of Public Safety GIITEM Task Force. all assisted in the investigation.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Somerton Police Department at (928) 722-7326 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.