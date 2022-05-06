Two Yuma men are in custody following a fatal shooting Wednesday night that left one teenager dead and another person wounded.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Yuma police responded to the 1500 block of E 26th Place in reference to a report of shots fired.
Yuma Police Department Sgt. Lori Franklin said arriving officers found a 15-year-old male juvenile and an 18-year-old man who were both suffering from gunshot wounds.
The shooting took place in the front yard of a residence.
“I heard the gunshots. There must have been eight to 10 of them all in a row,” said Irving Roa, a resident of the neighborhood. “I got on the ground because it sounded close enough that I didn’t want any stray bullets coming my way.”
Arriving officers performed CPR on the 15-year-old juvenile until paramedics from the Yuma Fire Department arrived and took over. He, however, was pronounced dead on scene at approximately 10:32 p.m.
“One of the guys at my house at the time called 911 and went over to the house and performed CPR on the (15-year-old juvenile) until help arrived, but it was too late,” Roa said. “The kid died right there in front of him.”
The 18-year-old man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects, 22-year-old David Perez-Arzola and 22-year-old Adrian Perez-Arzola, who are twins, fled the scene on foot but were found within half an hour of the shooting in the same area.
“There were several reports of people seen running,” Franklin said. “It definitely helped narrow the searches.”
Both brothers were arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
They also made their initial appearances in Yuma Justice Court Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to pcall the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.