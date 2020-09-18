Two workers were severely injured Wednesday morning in an accident at an electrical substation outside of Yuma, according to Arizona Public Service.
Company spokesperson Alan Bunnell said the accident happened at approximately 3:38 a.m. at the North Gila substation, which is located near East County 6th Street and Avenue 7E.
The two men, who were not APS employees, were doing concrete work on the exterior wall of the substation using an aerial lift.
Somehow, Bunnell said, they came in contact with some overhead power lines, causing both men to be electrocuted.
The two men, whose conditions are not known, were later flown to the Maricopa County Burn Center in Phoenix.
Bunnell added that both men were subcontractors working for a company called Power Contracting, which APS has used before on other projects.
A 500-kilovolt power transmission line runs from Phoenix to the North Gila substation. Electricity received at the substation is then reduced to levels that can be used by businesses and homes.
