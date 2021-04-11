A man was shot and a second was injured in a Saturday morning incident.
On Saturday at approximately 12:41 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Virginia Drive for the report of an aggravated assault.
Upon arrival, officers located two adult males with injuries. Both were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. One male, with a gunshot wound, was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition, YPD reported.
The suspect(s) are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation.
YPD asks anyone with any information about this case to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.