A 46-year-old Yuma man has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning in which two people were killed.
According to Yuma Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin, officers responded to the 1200 block of West 3rd Street at approximately 5:16 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene they found two men who had been shot.
“The shooting happened within a trailer park,” Sgt. Franklin said.
The first man, who has been identified as a 43-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other man was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
He was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He was 38 years old.
The suspect in the case has been identified as 46-year-old Francisco Dominguez. He has been booked into the Yuma County jail on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
The charges against Dominguez, who is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, will likely change now that the second victim has succumbed to his wounds.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to please contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
