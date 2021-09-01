Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responded to two deaths, five 911 calls and multiple medical emergencies over the weekend, in addition to apprehending more than 2,700 migrants.
From Friday to Monday, agents apprehended several large groups of migrants who illegally entered the country, including groups of 42, 52, and 80 on Saturday; 53 and 52 on Sunday; and 93, 45, and 79 on Monday.
Agents also responded to several 911 calls made by migrants who were in heat-related distress and one who fell from the top of the 30-foot-tall border fence.
On Friday, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Mexican 911 dispatchers relayed a call to the Yuma Sector about a group in the desert south of Yuma who were in need of help.
The caller reported that he was part of a group of four near Highway 195 and Avenue 4E, and that one member of the group wasn’t breathing.
Agents assigned to the Yuma Station responded and found three males who were in good health and a 25-year-old male who was deceased. All were from Mexico.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the body and agents transported the remaining migrants to the Yuma Station for processing.
Then on Saturday at approximately 10:30 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that she had fallen from the border fence at the south end of Avenue B.
She was a member of a group of seven migrants who had all climbed the fence from Mexico to get into the country.
The woman, a 39-year-old Mexican national, suffered severe injuries and was left behind by the group. She was initially transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, but later was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
Agents tracked the remaining members of the group and found two others in need of medical assistance.
They also found a 17-year-old female Mexican national who was unconscious and unresponsive. She was transported to YRMC and later flown to Phoenix.
Agents also found a 35-year-old male Mexican national who was suffering from heat stroke. The man, who was unconscious but breathing, was treated on scene and taken to YRMC for further care.
Yuma Sector agents assigned to the Wellton Station responded to another 911 call on Sunday at approximately 7:30 p.m. The caller, who was a migrant, reported that he was traveling with his cousin, who was in “bad shape.”
Wellton Station agents located the two migrants approximately one-half mile south of Interstate 8, about eight miles west of the Mohawk mountains.
The caller, a 26-year-old male Mexican national, was in good condition. However, his cousin, a 21-year-old Mexican national, needed immediate medical care.
Firefighters from Rural Metro Fire Department and a helicopter from Aerocare responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.
Agents transported the surviving migrant to the Yuma Station for processing. YCSO took custody of the deceased migrant.
