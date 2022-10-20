The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced on Wednesday that two more San Luis residents have been indicted by a state grand jury in connection to an alleged ballot harvesting scheme that occurred during the August 2020 primary election.

The indictment was returned on Oct. 3. It charges Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, who is also known as Nadia Buchanan, each with one count of conspiracy and one count of ballot abuse.

