The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced on Wednesday that two more San Luis residents have been indicted by a state grand jury in connection to an alleged ballot harvesting scheme that occurred during the August 2020 primary election.
The indictment was returned on Oct. 3. It charges Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, who is also known as Nadia Buchanan, each with one count of conspiracy and one count of ballot abuse.
They are accused of collecting at least one ballot from a third party and depositing them in a ballot box, which is in violation of the state’s 2016 “ballot harvesting” law.
Under the law only a family member, someone from their household or a caregiver of the voter can return an early ballot for them.
The offense is a class 6 felony, which is punishable by either probation or up to two years in prison.
Torres, who is being represented by attorney Jose Lozano, currently serves on the San Luis City Council, after having been re-elected in the August 2020 election.
Guillermina Fuentes, a former San Luis mayor who served as an elected board member of the Gadsden Elementary School District, was the first person to be charged and convicted under the law.
She was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by two years of supervised probation in Yuma County Superior Court.
Alma Juarez, a co-defendant in the case, also received a sentence of 12 months of supervised probation.
The investigation was conducted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Investigations Section, Election Integrity Unit.
Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting this case. He also prosecuted both Fuentes and Juarez.