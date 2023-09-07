The Yuma Art Center is kicking off its fall season in September with two new exhibits and an opening reception.
Beginning Saturday, the West Gallery will feature CAVARTWORKS, The Ensorcelled Conjurings of Christopher Alexander Vazquez.
“Our local artist, Christopher Vazquez, brings his own technique he calls ‘abstract gestural actionism’ to bring his work to life with a profound sense of depth and motion,” said Gallery and Public Art Coordinator Kristyn Trujillo.
Also beginning Saturday, the Central Gallery exhibit will be “The Shape of AZ/MEX Commenting On The Shape of AZ/MEX,” works by Tucson-based artist Jimmy Descant.
“Descant creates literal and abstract physical/metaphorical outlines of Arizona and Mexico’s border conditions as well as other regional topics using all recycled materials,” Trujillo said.
The Art Center’s north and south galleries will display works by various artists that will be available at the silent auction during this year’s Tribute of the Muses celebration.
The opening reception for these exhibits will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22,at the Yuma Art Center, 254 S. Main St. The reception is open to the public free of charge. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash/credit bar will be available.
The Yuma Art Center is open to the public 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and the galleries are free to attend.
Find a complete calendar of events for the Yuma Art Center at www.yumaaartcenter.com.
For more information, email arts@yumaaz.gov or call 928-373-5202.
