SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A political newcomer, a former councilwoman and a former city administrator will join the San Luis City Council, if present trends hold up in vote counting.
Javier Vargas, making his first bid for public office, had received 1,303 votes as of Wednesday, leading the five other candidates vying for three seats on the council, according to incomplete returns from Tuesday’s general election.
Tadeo De La Hoya, a former city administrator fired by the council in 2021, followed with 1,275 votes. Former Councilwoman Maria Cecilia Cruz was leading in the race for the third open council seat with 1,240 votes.
Incumbent City Councilman Mario Buchanan Jr. appeared to have lost his re-election bid, having received 1,092 votes, according to incomplete returns Wednesday.
Other candidates were Lizeth Servin, with 1062 votes, and Nydia Mendenhall, 921 votes.
De La Hoya, who currently holds a seat on the governing board of the Gadsden Elementary School District, said he was pleased with the outcome.
As a council member, he said, “I would like to continue all the projects that were planned (by the council), I would like to see follow-through on the capital improvement projects and continue planning for the growth of the city.”
Mendenhall said she felt “contented” even though she fell short in her bid for elective office. “I gave a lot to my campaign. I committed myself to doing the (campaign) work the way it needed to be done, no matter the outcome of the election. I love San Luis, Arizona, and I want to see it improve.”
If present vote trends hold once all ballots are counted, Vargas, De La Hoya, Cruz will join Mayor-elect Nieves Riedel in assuming four-year seats on the council in December.
Luis Marquez, who has served 32 years on the Gadsden Elementary School District’s governing board, was re-elected to a new four-year term in the general with 849 votes, according to incomplete returns.
Also elected were Liliana Arroyo, with 805 votes, and Maria Luz Hoyos, with 798 votes.
“This is the first time I have participated in an election as a candidate and it was a good experience for me,” Arroyo said. “I felt the support of the people. I always stay positive, but I will wait for the final returns.”
Added Hoyos: “It (the campaign) was a lot of work, but it’s beautiful when there is commitment, and the people showed it. It’s not easy to campaign, it’s not easy to go out and knock on doors, but I am grateful to those who voted for me.”
Also running for seats on the Gadsden board, in the order of their vote totals, were Lizbeth Vasquez, Brian De La Hoya, Abelina Jaime, Alvaro Escalante, Luis Borga, Josue Becerra and Zahid Plantilla.
In the race for two seats on the Somerton Elementary School District’s board, Laura Torres was elected to a new term, while Luisa Arreola was elected to her first term. Incumbent Louie Galaviz lost his bid for a new term.