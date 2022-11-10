SAN LUIS, Ariz. – A political newcomer, a former councilwoman and a former city administrator will join the San Luis City Council, if present trends hold up in vote counting.

Javier Vargas, making his first bid for public office, had received 1,303 votes as of Wednesday, leading the five other candidates vying for three seats on the council, according to incomplete returns from Tuesday’s general election.

