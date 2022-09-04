Two people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by Rural Metro Fire Department ambulances after being injured at Martinez Lake on Saturday.
According to Lake Martinez Fire Department spokesperson Charly McMurdie, shortly before 4 p.m. firefighters responded to the Yuma County Sheriff Office’s substation for a report of a possible leg injury on a sandbar.
Upon their arrival, they were met by firefighters from the Yuma Proving Ground Fire Department, who were responding to a separate unrelated injury accident.
“There were two injury accidents, not one,” McMurdie said.
Firefighters from both departments were then transported by a sheriff’s office boat to the scene of the incidents, which were approximately three miles upriver.
The incident YPG firefighters were responding to involved a collision between two jet skis.
McMurdie said both injured individuals were fortunate because an off-duty paramedic from Riverside County, California, happened to be vacationing in the area.
“He was first on scene and provided initial care,” McMurdie said.