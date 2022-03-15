Two people received life-threatening injuries after a car plowed into a pole and three trucks early Monday morning, causing a fiery crash.
The crash happened at approximately 12:09 a.m. at 4th Avenue and 14th Street.
The initial investigation revealed that a 24-year-old female and a 47-year-old passenger of a white Honda Accord were traveling southbound on 4th Avenue at a high-rate of speed approaching 14th Street.
The car suddenly swerved to the left and crossed all lanes of traffic, which resulted in the vehicle colliding with a light pole and three U-Haul trucks parked at 1402 S. 3rd Ave.
The crash caused the car to catch fire, trapping the occupants inside the vehicle.
Yuma police officers and witnesses were able to put the fire out enough to physically pick up the white Honda and move it so the occupants could be removed from the car.
The driver and passenger were both transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
While the crash remains under investigation, alcohol and speed may be factors in the collision.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
