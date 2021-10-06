Two people were injured Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover accident that happened on the north side of Highway 95 at Avenue C.
According to information provided by Somerton Cocopah Fire Department Fire Chief Paul De Anda, firefighters responded to the location at approximately 9:49 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a silver Nissan Infinity with severe damage, which was believed to have been caused by the vehicle rolling over multiple times.
“A female occupant was lying on the sun roof and the male driver was lying on the ground approximately 30 feet away from the car,” De Anda described.
It is currently unknown what caused the driver to veer off the highway and roll into the desert. Witnesses said the Infinity had been traveling westbound prior to the crash.
The female, according to De Anda, suffered lacerations and was complaining of severe pain to her hip, while the male driver sustained a laceration to his neck and an apparent head injury.
Both patients were placed in full cervical spine immobilization and transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by SCFD ambulances.
The male driver was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for more specialized care for his injuries.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.