Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision on New Year’s day.
According to information provided by Fire Inspector Clemente Ballesteros of the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, the crash happened at approximately 4 p.m. in the area of North Somerton Avenue and Madison Street.
The two vehicles involved were a red mid-size pickup truck and a white minivan, both of which sustained moderate damage.
The pickup, which only had one occupant, the driver, had been traveling westbound on Madison Street when it was struck by the white minivan.
The white minivan, which was occupied by a family of six, was headed northbound on Somerton Avenue at the time.
Two people were treated at the scene by paramedics and transported by Somerton Cocopah ambulances in stable condition to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further evaluation of their injuries
