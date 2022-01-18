A driver and his passenger were both injured in a two-vehicle collision Sunday morning in a possible alcohol-related crash, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Sgt. Lori Franklin said the crash happened at about 2:37 a.m. at Avenue C and 28th Street with officers responding to the location for a report of an injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that a 42-year-old male, driving a Chevy Camaro, was traveling eastbound on 28th Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at Avenue C.
As a result, a 33-year-old female, who was driving a Toyota C-HR southbound on Avenue C, collided with the Chevy Camaro.
The 42-year-old driver of the Chevy Camaro, and his 41-year-old female passenger were both transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The driver was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in critical condition while his passenger is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at YRMC.
There were no other reported injuries, and the 33-year-year old female driver of the Toyota C-HR was the only occupant of that vehicle.
While the case is still under investigation, alcohol appears to be a factor for the driver of the Camaro.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.