Two people were injured Thursday morning when their vehicles collided at County 15th Street and Avenue D, according to the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department.
Fire Chief Paul De Anda said the crash happened at approximately 7:39 a.m. and involved a white Chevrolet pickup truck and a black Mazda sedan.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found both vehicles in the southeast corner of the intersection. The only occupant of the white pickup truck was the driver, while the black Mazda had four young males in it.
The driver of the white pickup truck was complaining of pain to one of his knees while two of the four occupants of the black Mazda complained of pain to their shoulders and knees.
The driver of the truck also told firefighters that he was traveling southbound on Avenue D when the Mazda, which was headed eastbound on County 15th Street, pulled away from the stop sign in front of him. While he was able to brake, the driver of the truck said he was not able to avoid hitting the sedan. The force of the impact caused the sedan to swing around into the northbound lane of Avenue D.
The driver of the truck refused treatment at the scene, while two of the occupants of the Mazda were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.
The Somerton Police Department is investigating the crash.