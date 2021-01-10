Yuma police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting in which two people were wounded, one seriously.
According to Sgt. Lori Franklin, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East 1st Street for the report of an aggravated assault.
Upon their arrival on scene, officers found a 27-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds and a 25-year-old woman with a single gunshot wound.
The female was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The man was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital in serious condition.
No suspect information is available at this time and the case is currently under investigation.
The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to $1,000 cash reward.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.