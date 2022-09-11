The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider approval of two plats and hold a public hearing for a proposed major amendment to the city’s general plan.
Premier Storage Condominiums of Yuma Unit 2 LLC is seeking approval of the preliminary plat for the Premier Storage Condominiums of Yuma Unit 2 Subdivision, Phases IX through XIV.
This 13.65-acre commercial condominium subdivision would create 363 storage condominiums in six new buildings. The property is located at the southeast corner of Avenue 3¾E and 32nd Street. Currently, the subject property is used as farmland.
Edais Engineering, on behalf of La Vida Seca, is requesting approval of the final plat for the La Vida Subdivision. This 36.11-acre subdivision will be divided into 181 residential lots, ranging in size from 6,000 to 10,838 square feet. The property is located near the northwest corner of Avenue 8E and 36th Street.
During the first of two public hearings on the major general plan amendment request by Edward Matti, on behalf of EM Capital, the commission will take comment on a proposed change in the land use designation from commercial to high density residential for 9.2 acres located at 6580 and 6620 E. 32nd St.
The proposed land use designation would allow the applicant to pursue a rezoning that would support the existing recreational vehicle and mobile home park use.
The second public hearing will be held on Oct. 10.
The commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. in Public Works Training Room 155 W. 14th St.