The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will consider approval of two plats and hold a public hearing for a proposed major amendment to the city’s general plan.

Premier Storage Condominiums of Yuma Unit 2 LLC is seeking approval of the preliminary plat for the Premier Storage Condominiums of Yuma Unit 2 Subdivision, Phases IX through XIV.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you