Two convicted sex offenders have new addresses, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Abraham Gastelum, 36, has advised YCSO that he is residing at 841 S. Pagent Ave. in Yuma. He is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time.
On June 2, 2006, Gastelum pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of sexual abuse and one count of attempted molestation of a child. He was sentenced to five years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. His victim was a 12-year-old female who was known to him.
Gastelum is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.
Alonso Martinez, 49, has advised YCSO that he is residing at 10650 S. Emerald Ave. in Yuma. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time.
On July 29, 2008, Martinez pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of attempted luring a minor for sexual exploitation. Martinez was sentenced to 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. The victim was a 13-year-old female who was known to him.
Martinez is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.